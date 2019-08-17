Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) as Share Value Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Ims Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 375,403 were reported by Cambiar Invsts Lc. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 2.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Valmark Advisers holds 4,061 shares. Iat Reinsurance Co stated it has 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Natl Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Invsts has invested 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 22,008 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Check Capital Mgmt Ca holds 0.02% or 3,127 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company holds 3,365 shares. Cullen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 541,720 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 1.74% or 33,741 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,131 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.3% or 21,092 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.11% or 25,264 shares. Blue Fin Cap Incorporated holds 0.88% or 13,628 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.