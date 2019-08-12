Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Noble Energy (NBL) Position; As Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Value Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Upped by $579,520 Its Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 18,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.51 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 2.06M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 428,525 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 373,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 3.20M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $48.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,980 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 851,611 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 92,304 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,173 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.19% or 344,367 shares. Castleark Mgmt owns 77,200 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 1.60 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 850,659 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 21,678 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.18% or 1.91M shares. Shine Advisory Service has 171 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 340,045 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 49,388 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 11,202 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com owns 32,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.