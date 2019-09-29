Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Position; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lifted America First Multifamily In (ATAX) Stake

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 6.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 2,340 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 37,680 shares with $7.27 million value, up from 35,340 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE AT EU SUMMIT ON MACRON’S REQUEST; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz: Americans are Deeply Concerned Facebook Engages in Pervasive Pattern of Bias and Political Censorship; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Just shut down Facebook and other comments; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Memo reveals Facebook VP wanted growth even if it `cost a life’; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ALEX STAMOS CONTINUES TO BE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased America First Multifamily In (ATAX) stake by 655.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 147,100 shares as America First Multifamily In (ATAX)’s stock declined 1.95%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 169,545 shares with $1.21M value, up from 22,445 last quarter. America First Multifamily In now has $489.45 million valuation. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 194,139 shares traded or 34.64% up from the average. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ATAX News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Plunges Ahead with America-First, Nationalist Approach; 13/03/2018 US eyes tariffs to punish China for intellectual property theft; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 21/03/2018 – AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP-EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, CO TERMINATED CERTAIN SALES AGREEMENT DATED DEC. 7, 2017 BETWEEN PARTNERSHIP, JONESTRADING; 07/05/2018 – America First Multifamily 1Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON — The U.S. is considering imposing tariffs on a wide range of Chinese products to punish the country for its intellectual property theft as President Donald Trump steps up his “America-first” protectionist policy. Citing the possibility of invoking Section 301 of the U.S; 07/05/2018 – AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER BASIC UNIT $0.09; 20/04/2018 – DJ America First Multifamily Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATAX)

More notable recent America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Burlington Capital LLC and Subsidiary Complete Sale of AFCA 2 Partnership Interests to Greystone – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Burlington Capital LLC and Subsidiary Announce Agreement to Sell Its AFCA 2 Partnership Interests to Greystone – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Extends Maturity of $50 Million Unsecured Line of Credit Commitment With Lead Participant, Bankers Trust Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (ICF) stake by 18,854 shares to 35,784 valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 16,357 shares and now owns 618,214 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) was reduced too.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 15,000 shares to 363,386 valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) stake by 97,400 shares and now owns 336,366 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability has 19,905 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cwm Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cutter Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 17,386 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 239 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cs Mckee L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,700 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.3% or 41,530 shares. Verity & Verity Lc reported 1,231 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corp invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Condor Management owns 27,875 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5.05% or 93,776 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.58 million shares.