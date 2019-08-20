Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosted Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position By $2.29 Million; Guidewire Software (GWRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 144 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 101 decreased and sold their stakes in Guidewire Software Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 81.84 million shares, up from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Guidewire Software Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 83 Increased: 100 New Position: 44.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 23.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 84,700 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 439,831 shares with $12.08M value, up from 355,131 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $28.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 2.79M shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M

Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.35% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. for 2.33 million shares. Shannon River Fund Management Llc owns 408,425 shares or 6.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lateef Investment Management L.P. has 4.34% invested in the company for 263,768 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has invested 3.33% in the stock. White Elm Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 128,785 shares.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.71. About 510,055 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 87.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $7.75 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 134.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.