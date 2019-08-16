Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosted By $2.29 Million Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 34,700 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 172,200 shares with $11.49 million value, up from 137,500 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $56.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 5.90M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 38.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 688,376 shares with $88.11M value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $59.21B valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 1.21M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 56.16% above currents $50.91 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Societe Generale maintained the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. $2.08 million worth of stock was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Tuesday, July 23.