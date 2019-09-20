Guild Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $860,130 as Stock Value Declined; Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $492,180; Share Price Declined

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 15,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 33,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 48,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 7.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 496 shares to 844 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares to 27,464 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.99 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.