Guild Investment Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $932,190 as Market Value Rose; Gabelli Funds Increased Its Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) Stake

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 148.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering from the fallout related to Cambridge Analytica; 13/04/2018 – The tiny Cambridge department sucked into Facebook big data furore; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 05/03/2018 – The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook’s own terms of use; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 04/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11…; 12/04/2018 – LAWYER REPRESENTING FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS MAY CONSIDER APPEALING IRISH COURT REFERRAL TO ECJ ON STANDARD CONTRACTUAL CLAUSES; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK SHOWED WILLINGNESS TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT THE ALGORITHMS IT USES TO CONNECT USERS; 23/03/2018 – The data research firm is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 63,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 287,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, up from 224,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 17/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE ORDERS LIFTING OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC IN DISPUTE WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is likely to replace CBC chief Les Moonves if no merger deal is reached with Viacom, sources tell CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 251,920 shares to 68,545 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,630 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 293,110 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 106,780 are held by Raging Mngmt Ltd Company. Thomasville Bancorp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). F&V Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 3,015 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 1.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highlander reported 3,075 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith & Incorporated accumulated 0.47% or 3,730 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Overbrook Management has 124,198 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,466 shares. Ntv Asset Management Llc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,823 shares. Moreover, Horan Capital Management has 5.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 168,749 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services accumulated 0.25% or 29,417 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Wars: Facebook Vs. Twitter Vs. Snapchat – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 9,000 shares to 605,291 shares, valued at $25.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,100 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc Com.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “CNBC Transcript: Viacom (NASDAQ: $VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Viacom (VIAB) Said to Emerge as Front-Runner for Stake in Miramax – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : AVP, APO, IP, COMT, TLT, HST, FOLD, EXC, FOSL, F, QQQ, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.