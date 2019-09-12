Guild Investment Management Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $860,130; Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (AMD) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Lifted Its Position

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 15,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 33,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 48,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.14. About 1.60M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (AMD) by 93.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 35,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 73,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 37,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 22.11 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices reported better than expected earnings results and gave strong sales guidance Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 47,140 shares to 236,020 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Limited Liability Ca invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Geode Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.63% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cohen Lawrence B has 2.58% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kanawha Management Limited Liability invested in 167,032 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Citizens Northern Corp invested in 0.53% or 16,794 shares. First In has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Park Circle Comm holds 0.03% or 800 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has invested 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 26,775 shares. Hartford Management Incorporated reported 0.8% stake. 1.26M were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp. Bouchey Group Limited owns 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,675 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.16% or 213,139 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Advsr Ltd Company owns 119,416 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.13 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,334 shares to 8,055 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 4,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,723 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

