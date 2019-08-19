Guild Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Philip Morris International (PM) Stock Declined While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $864,160

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 9,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 66,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 375,333 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $211.61. About 8.85 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

