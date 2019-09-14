Guild Investment Management Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Decreased by $860,130 as Shares Declined; As Essex Ppty Tr Com (ESS) Market Value Rose, Eii Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $510,123

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 15,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 33,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 48,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (ESS) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 1,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 7,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 9,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $322.63. About 290,464 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Co holds 319,871 shares. 106,834 are held by First Amer Retail Bank. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd accumulated 14,497 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Enterprise Fin stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 56,512 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 805,410 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 2.59% or 87,418 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 0.9% or 16,175 shares. Forbes J M And Llp owns 192,769 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investment Service Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,572 shares. Alps Advisors reported 924,656 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 0.89% stake. Bryn Mawr Tru Communications has invested 1.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital International Ltd Ca, a California-based fund reported 82,100 shares.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 21,600 shares to 46,600 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Essex Property Trust Worth Its Premium Valuation? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essex Is Still Strong, But Valuation Is An Issue – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Essex Property Trust (ESS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 3,739 shares to 15,227 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) by 5,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Incorporated reported 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0% or 16 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 54,487 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.88% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Bamco New York, New York-based fund reported 268 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Aqr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,108 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 149 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 19 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Moreover, Windham Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1,634 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). 41,806 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 878,226 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Oppenheimer reported 22,856 shares.