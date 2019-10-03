Guild Investment Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $409,640; As Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Shares Rose, Holder Ashford Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $5.52 Million

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 11,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 17.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 17,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 71,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14 million, down from 89,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67B market cap company. The stock increased 5.30% or $16.89 during the last trading session, reaching $335.62. About 287,774 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,041 were accumulated by Hanseatic Services. Van Berkom & Assocs holds 398,752 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,014 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt owns 111,806 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 2,091 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 0% or 140 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 44,939 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 8,497 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management has invested 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 36 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.05% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 49,510 shares to 516,786 shares, valued at $25.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc by 20,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Gamco Global Gold Natural Resources And Income Tru (XGGNX).

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 68.77 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amerant Bancorp leads financial gainers, eHealth and Qiwi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why MarketAxess (MKTX) is a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, X Financial and EverQuote among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MarketAxess Reports Second Quarter 2019 Record Revenues of $125.5 Million, Operating Income of $60.9 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.27 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKTX) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackhill Capital reported 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Company invested in 4.78% or 334,154 shares. Btr Mngmt stated it has 4.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.06M shares. 314 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hightower Tru Services Lta holds 3.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 230,327 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 4.18% or 124,844 shares. State Bank invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Llc holds 2.58% or 114,607 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 362,148 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natl Bank Of Stockton reported 20,967 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability accumulated 1.45M shares or 6.13% of the stock. Highstreet Asset holds 138,944 shares.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 496 shares to 844 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.