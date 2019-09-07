Guild Investment Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $1.74 Million; As Borg Warner (BWA) Market Valuation Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Boosted by $4.19 Million Its Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,000 shares to 29,750 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,050 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins has 884,029 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Starr invested in 0.06% or 3,760 shares. Qs Ltd holds 7,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Serv invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 7,352 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 0.03% or 8,000 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.02% or 22,813 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Old National Bank & Trust In invested in 7,319 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 42,711 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,788 were accumulated by Scott & Selber. Natixis reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peavine Cap Llc, Nevada-based fund reported 6,968 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or owns 56,158 shares or 4.59% of their US portfolio. Avenir has 90,170 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 4.22% or 3.99M shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd invested in 141,094 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Strategic Fin Serv owns 66,675 shares. Parthenon Ltd Co stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keating Inv Counselors owns 3,426 shares. Markel owns 0.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 270,735 shares. Primecap Co Ca invested in 0.12% or 850,800 shares. Hendley has invested 4.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill Assocs reported 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).