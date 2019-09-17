Guild Investment Management Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $938,928; Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (IGLD) Sellers Increased By 46.6% Their Shorts

Guild Investment Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 142.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guild Investment Management Inc acquired 496 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Guild Investment Management Inc holds 844 shares with $1.60 million value, up from 348 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $899.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.62. About 1.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week

Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IGLD) had an increase of 46.6% in short interest. IGLD’s SI was 497,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 46.6% from 339,300 shares previously. With 489,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s short sellers to cover IGLD’s short positions. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 888 shares traded. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) has declined 86.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IGLD News: 24/05/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q REV. $672.0M; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q EPS 10C; 10/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES SAYS BOARD HAS DECIDED TO CONDUCT A REVIEW OF CO’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AND WORK PLAN FOR COMING YEARS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – SOME IGLD HLDRS ‘LACK’ CONFIDENCE IN EXTERNAL DIRS’ ABILITY:CO; 02/04/2018 IGLD TO INCLUDE HOLDERS’ PROPOSED RESOLUTION IN MEETING AGENDA; 12/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES – ON APRIL 10, CO NOTIFIED BY BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL THAT COURT PARTIALLY CERTIFIED CLAIM AS CLASS ACTION; 10/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN TO REVIEW STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 02/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD:SOME HOLDERS URGING COMPANY TO DISCUSS RESOLUTION; 12/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES – BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL’S SERVICE PROVIDER WAS REMOVED FROM THE PROCEEDING IN SPECIFIED CLASS ACTION; 24/05/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q EPS 36C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc invested in 52,583 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd holds 0.58% or 726 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Commerce holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,376 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated Inc has 16,893 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,753 shares. Nadler Financial Gru has invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 5,718 shares stake. Quantbot Technology LP invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettee Investors holds 556 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. The New York-based Michael & Susan Dell Foundation has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hayek Kallen Management invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Interest Limited Ca owns 4.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,274 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 579,662 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.75% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 23.93% above currents $1818.62 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19.

