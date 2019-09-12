Guild Investment Management Has Trimmed Its At&T (T) Stake as Market Value Rose; Balyasny Asset Management Position in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Upped by $61.86 Million as Share Price Declined

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 14,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 50,290 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 64,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 39.89 million shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 160.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 612,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 994,975 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.75 million, up from 382,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $98.34. About 3.68M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.21 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

