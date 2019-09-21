Guild Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $938,928; First National Trust Co Upped Its Stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by $1.40 Million as Share Value Rose

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 142.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 74.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 10,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 24,494 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 14,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $153.94. About 3.21M shares traded or 151.55% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,887 shares to 4,747 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,008 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. Shares for $918,270 were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Thursday, August 1.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 251,920 shares to 68,545 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

