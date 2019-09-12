Guild Investment Management Has Increased Facebook (FB) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce has $120 highest and $6000 lowest target. $78.33’s average target is 61.77% above currents $48.42 stock price. SPS Commerce had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, August 28. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 4. See SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $115.0000 120.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: First Analysis

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $112 New Target: $120 Maintain

Guild Investment Management Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 148.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guild Investment Management Inc acquired 4,830 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Guild Investment Management Inc holds 8,086 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 3,256 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $537.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – EU DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITIES TO CREATE A SOCIAL MEDIA WORKING GROUP TO LOOK INTO HARVESTING OF PERSONAL DATA FOR ECONOMIC OR POLITICAL REASONS; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and de; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Break the Silence — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook weighs ad-free subscription service after data scandal; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING NEW TEAM FOR BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ADMIN PRIVILEGES IN MESSENGER TO WORK IN BACKGROUND; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 56.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold SPS Commerce, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 35,181 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.82 million shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 14,800 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.03% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.6% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Carroll Fin Associate accumulated 10 shares. 69,655 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 70,112 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 501 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 381,333 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has 10,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 26,975 shares.

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 131,873 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love SPS Commerce (SPSC) – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SPS Commerce Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SilverSun Technologies Sells MAPADOC EDI Division Nasdaq:SSNT – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Smucker Misses Q1 Views – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Management Corporation Il holds 394,819 shares or 9.77% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 40,000 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Prio Wealth Lp holds 197,671 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Co accumulated 3,027 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 89,938 shares. Mcf Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jabodon Pt Communications holds 2.31% or 15,379 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 1.39% or 463,331 shares. Blb&B Advisors accumulated 25,029 shares or 0.55% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paragon Limited accumulated 0.03% or 300 shares. Country Club Co Na has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Somerville Kurt F holds 2,930 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.24% or 27,662 shares. 3,080 were accumulated by Meridian Invest Counsel.

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr stake by 32,710 shares to 32,120 valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 14,510 shares and now owns 50,290 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. On Thursday, August 22 THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 22,246 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.70’s average target is 11.78% above currents $188.49 stock price. Facebook had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.