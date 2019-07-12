Guild Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.74 Million as Shares Rose; Virtu Financial Has Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $3.57 Million; Shares Rose

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 40,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,976 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 54,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 4.28 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09B for 15.27 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9,639 shares to 14,046 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,370 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Charter Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,522 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 65,985 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fernwood Invest Ltd has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bar Harbor Tru Service stated it has 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ballentine Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Ltd holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,000 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fincl accumulated 3,000 shares. Rockland stated it has 24,830 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 2.43M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.48% stake. Community Bancorp Na has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northstar Investment Limited Company stated it has 74,111 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 111,973 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Llc invested 4.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 6.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc has 3.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited owns 174 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc owns 22,883 shares. Pure Inc accumulated 22,829 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Grand Jean Management Inc accumulated 58,907 shares. Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Llc reported 8,169 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd stated it has 511,688 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 6,570 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Counsel Limited Com has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Novare Capital Mngmt stated it has 72,412 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

