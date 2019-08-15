Guild Investment Management Decreased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.74 Million; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Holding in Eagle Materials (EXP) Boosted by $334,992 as Market Valuation Declined

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 147,051 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $200.32. About 19.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Assetmark has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 4.88% or 195,228 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 960,567 shares or 4.15% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 3.52% or 58,954 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp reported 1.73M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Headinvest Limited reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Interocean Capital Ltd has invested 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grassi Inv Mgmt reported 2.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valicenti Advisory Services holds 55,948 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt LP has 261,185 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 131,549 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. 714,235 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.14% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11,818 shares to 22,144 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 50,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).