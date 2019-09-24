Guild Investment Management Decreased By $409,640 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Hilton Capital Management Increased Cme Group (CME) Stake By $364,332

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 1,878 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 103,125 shares with $20.02 million value, up from 101,247 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $76.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 647,922 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – CME Group lines up £3.8bn takeover of Michael Spencer’s Nex

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 26.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guild Investment Management Inc analyzed 3,080 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Guild Investment Management Inc holds 8,600 shares with $1.15M value, down from 11,680 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.59% above currents $139.14 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $141 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $218’s average target is 2.69% above currents $212.28 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Berenberg downgraded the shares of CME in report on Thursday, September 19 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, June 5. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19000 target. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral” rating.