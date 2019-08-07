Guild Investment Management Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.74 Million as Market Value Rose; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Brown & Brown (BRO) as Stock Value Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 46,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.85M, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 938,690 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 2.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 109,809 were reported by Aspiriant Ltd Llc. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 1.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Mngmt Corp holds 3.67% or 44,806 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Investment Lc reported 1,580 shares stake. Manchester Cap Mngmt has invested 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 150,654 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Shell Asset owns 530,766 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,509 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 89,036 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 28,675 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Inc reported 1,426 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Notis holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,346 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 1.27M shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $54.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 45,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,655 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 545 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 6,409 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 356,866 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has 0.11% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 90,483 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 121,000 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.5% or 1.83M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 40,899 shares. Clarkston Cap Llc invested 4.79% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 8,785 shares. 1.84M are owned by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 9,703 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 92,788 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0% or 15,374 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $179,806 activity.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.88 million for 23.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.