Guild Investment Management Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Gemmer Asset Management Has Cut Position in A B M Industries (ABM) by $1.64 Million

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 158,413 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Global Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,000 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,800 shares. Carlson Cap Management, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,658 shares. Capital Int Invsts has 6.81M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department, a California-based fund reported 47,600 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 3.78% or 94,677 shares. Haverford Fincl Services reported 76,393 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc reported 119,918 shares. Duff Phelps Investment invested in 41,620 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Madrona Fincl stated it has 5,467 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advisors holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,660 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 3.09% or 79,309 shares in its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 6.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davidson Advisors has 185,246 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $39.48 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 59,649 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 1,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 88,819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp has 1.53 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Citigroup holds 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 53,928 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1,885 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 43,949 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,724 shares. M&T Bank holds 0% or 11,612 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 8,887 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dudley Shanley reported 990,610 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc owns 5,683 shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO) by 6,211 shares to 16,433 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines C (NYSE:IBM) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB).