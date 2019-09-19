Guild Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB); Bowen Hanes & Co Increases Position in Nike (NKE)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 75,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 362,007 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.39M, up from 286,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 3.84M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 148.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 23/03/2018 – Ben Mezrich – who wrote the book on Facebook – says our relationship with the social network is ‘built on lies’; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 23/03/2018 – Facebook employees say morale has improved after Zuckerberg talked to them; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is still reeling from reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,090 shares to 33,630 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,290 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,343 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 28,965 shares. Victory Cap Inc accumulated 0.31% or 805,388 shares. Moreover, Oarsman Capital has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,504 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il owns 394,819 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Lc has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bender Robert Assocs stated it has 5.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sit Associate Inc has 39,850 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd invested in 0.08% or 15,363 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 5.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 20,035 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spectrum Gp accumulated 240 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 0.93% or 91,100 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 156,298 shares to 16,310 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 22,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,737 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stack Incorporated has invested 1.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Com has 10,726 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lynch & Associates In invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 166,113 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust & has 0.65% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 4,909 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff has 1.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pittenger Anderson stated it has 133,538 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 83,450 shares. Cap Inv Counsel holds 0.81% or 26,770 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors Inc invested in 8,700 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Pitcairn Communication reported 8,812 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Company reported 3,100 shares. Creative Planning reported 125,733 shares.