Guild Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Smith Asset Management Group LP Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.14 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 86,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, down from 101,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 142.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

