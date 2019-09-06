Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Reaches $109.85 52-Week High; Kansas City Southern Has 1.06 Sentiment

Kansas City Southern (KSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 211 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 199 sold and reduced stakes in Kansas City Southern. The investment managers in our database now have: 82.53 million shares, down from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kansas City Southern in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 157 Increased: 125 New Position: 86.

The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) hit a new 52-week high and has $113.15 target or 3.00% above today’s $109.85 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.06B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $113.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $271.80M more. The stock increased 15.14% or $14.44 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 2.68 million shares traded or 352.64% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 6.71% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern for 155,000 shares. 3G Capital Partners Lp owns 452,663 shares or 5.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marlowe Partners Lp has 5.73% invested in the company for 71,201 shares. The California-based Scharf Investments Llc has invested 5.09% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 794,742 shares.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $12.45 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.71. About 242,875 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $173.17 million for 17.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire has $105 highest and $100 lowest target. $102.50’s average target is -6.69% below currents $109.85 stock price. Guidewire had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of GWRE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.