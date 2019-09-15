Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Contrasting side by side

Both Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software Inc. 100 12.04 N/A 0.99 102.70 Simulations Plus Inc. 28 18.55 N/A 0.44 89.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Simulations Plus Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Guidewire Software Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Guidewire Software Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Simulations Plus Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Guidewire Software Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.18 beta means Guidewire Software Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Simulations Plus Inc.’s 132.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.32 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Guidewire Software Inc. Its rival Simulations Plus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Guidewire Software Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Simulations Plus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Guidewire Software Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Guidewire Software Inc. is $132, with potential upside of 24.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Guidewire Software Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44%. 0.12% are Guidewire Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 29.6% are Simulations Plus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23% Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08%

For the past year Guidewire Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Simulations Plus Inc.

Summary

Guidewire Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Simulations Plus Inc.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.