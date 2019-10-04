Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Comparing side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software Inc. 101 7.54 81.97M 0.99 102.70 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 145 3.32 76.34M 3.66 38.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Guidewire Software Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Guidewire Software Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Guidewire Software Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software Inc. 81,062,104.43% 0.2% 0.2% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 52,804,869.61% 21.5% 14.7%

Risk & Volatility

Guidewire Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Guidewire Software Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Guidewire Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Guidewire Software Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Guidewire Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $118.5, and a 13.95% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is $146, which is potential 1.04% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Guidewire Software Inc. seems more appealing than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Guidewire Software Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.12% of Guidewire Software Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42%

For the past year Guidewire Software Inc. has stronger performance than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Guidewire Software Inc. beats Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.