Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Business Software & Services company, Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.83% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Guidewire Software Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.13% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Guidewire Software Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 2.90% 2.10% Industry Average 6.71% 22.99% 7.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Guidewire Software Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software Inc. N/A 98 186.99 Industry Average 272.81M 4.07B 92.58

Guidewire Software Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Guidewire Software Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Guidewire Software Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.03 2.64

$98.33 is the consensus target price of Guidewire Software Inc., with a potential downside of -3.68%. The rivals have a potential upside of 27.40%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Guidewire Software Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Guidewire Software Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guidewire Software Inc. 1.59% 0.89% 12.85% 19.83% 15.5% 30.29% Industry Average 2.40% 5.42% 16.19% 27.48% 37.19% 32.61%

For the past year Guidewire Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Guidewire Software Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Guidewire Software Inc.’s rivals have 1.97 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Guidewire Software Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that Guidewire Software Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Guidewire Software Inc.’s rivals are 11.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Dividends

Guidewire Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Guidewire Software Inc.’s rivals beat Guidewire Software Inc.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.