Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake

Analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 55.74% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. GWRE’s profit would be $22.09M giving it 87.85 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Guidewire Software, Inc.’s analysts see -2,800.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.88. About 496,805 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 76.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 4,747 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 10,939 shares with $874,000 value, up from 6,192 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $149.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 3.08 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 31,547 shares to 72,418 valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) stake by 59,457 shares and now owns 10,455 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 6.87% above currents $84.37 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9300 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 9,052 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.67% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0.13% or 13,572 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 597,083 shares. Main Street Research holds 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 5,013 shares. Family Firm Inc has 4,305 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 3.72% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 153,249 shares stake. Indiana-based Indiana Inv Management has invested 0.6% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amica Mutual owns 88,386 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 3,910 shares. Martin & Tn owns 0.75% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 31,017 shares. Aspen Inc holds 6,745 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 3,181 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 294,782 shares.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 134.39 P/E ratio. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Guidewire Software, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 68,152 shares. 52,439 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management invested in 15,996 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 5,487 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,128 shares. 325,896 are held by Ameriprise Finance. Manchester Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Scholtz & Ltd Liability Co accumulated 27,585 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 5,172 shares. Ftb has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,265 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Liability has 125,881 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 11,186 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Among 3 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire Software has $105 highest and $90 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is 3.64% above currents $94.88 stock price. Guidewire Software had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 4 by PiperJaffray.

