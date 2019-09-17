Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Value Declined While Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lowered by $9.14 Million Its Stake; Advent International Lifted Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $27.89 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 1.79M shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 90,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 420,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.63 million, down from 510,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.88. About 393,303 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 466,922 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. 76,600 were reported by Clough L P. Parkside Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 689 shares. Df Dent & holds 0.14% or 74,884 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,093 shares. Raymond James reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 18,044 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Personal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 191 shares. 94,413 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Legacy Private Tru owns 5,475 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tygh Cap Mngmt reported 124,381 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 150,718 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,123 shares to 176,020 shares, valued at $16.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 12,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

