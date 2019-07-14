Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Price Rose While Weitz Investment Management Lifted Its Stake; Selkirk Management Has Lowered Charter Communication (CHTR) Position by $1.83 Million

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $414.31. About 1.23 million shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 03/04/2018 – CHARTER SEES PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE OR REDEEM $2B OF TWC NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Charter School of Wilmington wins 2018 Delaware Envirothon competition; 13/03/2018 – Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 05/03/2018 – Charter Communications (CHTR) Climbs to Session High Amid Chatter; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications 1Q Video Revenue $4.3 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Charter Communications’ Proposed Notes Issuance

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 75,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.99 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 414,350 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $408.84 million for 56.60 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 12,368 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings. Cibc Corporation reported 106,374 shares. Selkirk stated it has 5.35% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18.49 million activity. Hargis Jonathan sold 15,000 shares worth $5.09M. Howard Kevin D had sold 14,197 shares worth $4.87 million on Monday, February 4. Bickham John sold $4.78 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) and Encourages CHTR Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Charter Communications & HCA Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Charter Closes $750 Million Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charter: Time To Harvest – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,407 shares to 433,500 shares, valued at $72.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 67,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.