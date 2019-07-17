Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Price Rose While Stockbridge Partners Has Increased Holding; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $2.45 Million

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $100.72. About 465,624 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 193,781 shares. Scholtz & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,585 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 2,846 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 22,455 shares in its portfolio. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 8.35% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 2.33M shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Ser has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 191 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,948 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 829,644 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 510,947 shares. Stevens LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.07% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 7,404 shares. Ellington Management Gru Limited owns 3,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 429,747 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,615 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire: Growing Too Slowly To Justify Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients – Business Wire” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software: Too Expensive To Consider – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2018. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guidewire Software’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, January 28.