Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Price Declined While Stockbridge Partners Boosted by $26.95 Million Its Stake; Marco Investment Management Increases Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.63. About 2.59 million shares traded or 18.60% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Iran deal withdrawal, other global issues risk higher oil prices – Goldman Sachs; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 09/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, announced his resignation as Trump’s top economic adviser this week; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs recommends companies with large domestic sales exposure during periods of rising global trade tensions; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS CURRENT CONCERNS ABOUT U.S. YIELD CURVE INVERSION “OVERBLOWN”; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LIFTS FORECASTS AFTER U.S. SANCTIONS APPLIED TO RUSAL; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – CO AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.47. About 1.01 million shares traded or 51.74% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 537,844 shares stake. Amp Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 23,582 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Geode Ltd Liability reported 4.45M shares. Mai Cap Management holds 3,165 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ima Wealth has invested 0.96% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.99% or 171,044 shares. Qvt LP accumulated 0.92% or 18,990 shares. Quantum Management owns 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,228 shares. Axa holds 0.06% or 73,471 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Douglass Winthrop Llc stated it has 2,210 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,554 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares to 2,843 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,049 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wasatch Advisors invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). State Farm Mutual Automobile owns 49,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 8,553 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 78,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 106,361 shares. Firsthand Management holds 55,000 shares. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 52,439 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 5,615 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Citigroup accumulated 88,776 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 15,248 shares or 0.03% of the stock.