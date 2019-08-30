Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake Maintained by Nicholas Investment Partners Lp; Palisade Capital Management Has Increased Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stake by $2.41 Million

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 10,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 24,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.04. About 195,242 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 200,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 905,108 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, up from 704,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 2.67 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 5.64 million shares to 890,000 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 47,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,592 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 8.58M shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 4,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,757 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

