Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake Lifted by Stockbridge Partners Llc; United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Holder Mackay Shields Has Lifted Holding

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 250,354 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 5,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 56,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 50,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 101,635 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Alfa Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Modernize its Core Operations – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guidewire -4.7% amid light guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Is Transforming The P&C Insurance Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 175 were reported by Hartford Mgmt. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has 5,487 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 44,041 shares. Amer Natl Insur Tx reported 55,700 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) owns 1,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 147,110 shares. Td Asset holds 0% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny has 18,915 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 4,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.42% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 237,949 shares. Stephens Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 510,947 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Llp invested in 0% or 17,842 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,913 shares to 58,382 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 15.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Associates has invested 0.47% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 17,200 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 331 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Stifel Financial reported 1,951 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 65,141 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,970 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 318,843 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Raymond James And invested 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.03% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 819,393 shares. Sio Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 33,655 shares. Profund Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.06% or 25,254 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 8,892 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).