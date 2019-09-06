Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake Increased by Brown Capital Management Llc; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Rbf Capital Has Lowered by $910,000 Its Stake

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 11,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.48M, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 14.09% or $13.44 during the last trading session, reaching $108.85. About 1.81 million shares traded or 206.57% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.16. About 4.38M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 493,408 shares to 593,408 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Communications Sys Gr (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 478,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.51 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

