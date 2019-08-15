Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake Held by Bares Capital Management Inc; Private Management Group Position in Kcap Finl (KCAP) Cut by $7.00 Million

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (KCAP) by 94.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 2.33 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 132,082 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Kcap Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 581,485 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 256,752 shares to 337,550 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ardagh Group S A by 212,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:KCAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KCAP Financial, Inc. (KCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2018 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2018. More interesting news about Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:KCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KCAP Financial, Appealing Yield Of 12.46% And Discount To NAV At 34%? Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KCAP Financial, Inc. (KCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 338,340 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 260,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18M shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Dentists Insurance Company Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Data Management and Analytics – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Announces Ontellus as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.