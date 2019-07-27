Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Raised by $22.80 Million Its Holding; Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased Mvc Capital (MVC) Holding by $653,796 as Stock Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36M, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $103.63. About 390,758 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Mvc Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 11,725 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has declined 11.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments Reports 6.4% Stake in MVC Capital; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF CO; 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 2.49 million shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $137.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 171,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,935 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 205,658 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 136,620 shares. Bares Management Inc holds 0.92% or 338,233 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 58,000 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 0.02% or 1.58 million shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 20,009 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,579 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech stated it has 2,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bell Bancorporation holds 5,070 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers invested in 11 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 148,790 shares. Asset One Company has 3,016 shares. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 78,993 shares.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $127,718 activity. Another trade for 2,100 shares valued at $19,320 was made by TOKARZ MICHAEL T on Friday, April 12.