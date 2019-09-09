Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares Declined While Fiera Capital Decreased Its Holding by $1.26 Million; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.00 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 181,305 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 355,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, down from 368,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 14.67% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 4.97M shares traded or 666.51% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $36.94M for 11.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

