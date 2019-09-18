Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Trimmed Position by $12.36 Million as Valuation Declined; Crestwood Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in State Str Com (STT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 122,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 883,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.56M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $106.3. About 50,539 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in State Str Corp Com (STT) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 65,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 698,714 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.17 million, up from 633,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 38,594 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20,187 shares to 188,635 shares, valued at $115.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.29% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1,967 shares. Carroll Financial Inc reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 25 shares. Capital Mgmt owns 19,035 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.03% or 4,628 shares. Etrade Cap Lc owns 15,817 shares. American Interest Gru has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mutual Of America Mngmt reported 3,935 shares. King Luther Mgmt owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,010 shares. 807,313 were reported by Capital Rech Global Invsts. Us Bank & Trust De has 15,496 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $29,425 was bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Finance Mgmt LP owns 5,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 536,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Grimes And Com Inc accumulated 20,024 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 6,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arga Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.36% or 43,454 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 12,832 shares. Btim reported 615,503 shares stake. 951,628 were reported by Capital Rech Invsts. Exane Derivatives accumulated 4,525 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 67,614 shares. Zacks Invest Management has 0.04% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ballentine Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Westpac Banking has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 140,513 shares. Capital Investment Counsel invested in 24,782 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 16,941 shares to 240,073 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 293,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,813 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).