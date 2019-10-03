Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Kerrisdale Advisers Cut Its Holding by $3.25 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 139,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, down from 188,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $103.43. About 16,632 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 69,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 402,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, down from 471,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 967,494 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stockbridge Prns Lc accumulated 2.09M shares or 8.19% of the stock. Connable Office holds 0.08% or 4,058 shares. Amer Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 1,994 shares. Moreover, Riverbridge Partners Ltd Llc has 0.9% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 466,922 shares. 15,817 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Com. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 21,062 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 82,929 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,747 shares. First Personal Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 191 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 171 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stifel Corp owns 34,129 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 205,976 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 85,500 shares to 434,400 shares, valued at $160.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 503,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 401,900 shares to 465,580 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.72M for 70.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 375 shares. Next Fincl Gru holds 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 4,385 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 5,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 6,188 were reported by Menta Lc. Freshford Cap Ltd reported 254,562 shares. 4,823 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 212,972 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 44,808 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd invested in 0.64% or 506,150 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 2.95 million shares. Gulf Interest National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 179,895 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 19.33M shares.