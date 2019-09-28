Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Stockbridge Partners Cut Holding as Market Value Declined; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Stake in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 241,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.05 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 1.40 million shares traded or 107.06% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35 million shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $300.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Co LP has invested 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Maryland-based Proshare Limited has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wellington Management Group Llp has 0.23% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 10.46 million shares. Jackson Square Prns Lc invested in 1.93M shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 3,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Df Dent And Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). St James Invest Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,775 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 27 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% or 34,129 shares in its portfolio. Lateef Management Limited Partnership invested in 255,713 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 3,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management owns 15,760 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 67,949 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Glob Investors invested in 807,313 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.31% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $76.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 91 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company holds 109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 2,697 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Burney stated it has 22,714 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Harvest Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 3.73% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 9 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc invested in 21,873 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 110,259 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 106,187 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Starboard Value LP reported 1.82% stake. Cleararc holds 0.11% or 3,548 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc has invested 1.66% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).