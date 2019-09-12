Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.32 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Its Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 42,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 451,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.74M, up from 408,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $107.47. About 300,883 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 200,429 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.67M, down from 204,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $225.24. About 19.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,010 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $25.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,134 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 29,900 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

