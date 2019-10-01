Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Regis Management Co Increased Its Stake by $759,823 as Market Valuation Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Held by Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.26. About 701,503 shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 9,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 28,850 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 billion, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 13.09M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – Phil Jeudy: Uber is looking for a $1.25B term loan, sources tell Bloomberg, and it’s talking to existing lenders to pursue the; 27/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Morgan Stanley Resecuritization Pass-Through 2018-SC1; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – FABEGE AB FABG.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 157 FROM SEK 145; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,150 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $93.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

