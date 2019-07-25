Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Regis Management Co Has Decreased Its Position by $1.11 Million; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Stake In Echostar (DISH) Was Has Upped

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Echostar (DISH) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 13,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,644 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 49,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Echostar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 3.19M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $102.03. About 358,739 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand Inc owns 55,000 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Hartford Finance has 175 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 9,557 shares. Piedmont Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 5,948 shares. Diversified Trust holds 2,255 shares. Citigroup holds 88,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bares Cap Mngmt holds 0.92% or 338,233 shares. 78,864 are owned by Macquarie Gp. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested 0.42% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Eagle Asset Management invested in 892,151 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Vanguard Grp has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 7.32M shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 94.47 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 10,000 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF) by 21,400 shares to 153,895 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamresearch (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,354 shares, and cut its stake in Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 57,412 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 156 shares in its portfolio. 285,261 were accumulated by Adage Prtn Ltd Com. Westpac Bk accumulated 13,913 shares or 0% of the stock. 327,199 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 68,536 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 66,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 7,770 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 19,396 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Company invested in 6.07M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 34,796 shares.

