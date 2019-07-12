Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Regis Management Co Has Cut Its Stake; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Value Rose, Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Holding

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 2.93M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.36. About 1.01M shares traded or 60.04% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Software Announces LTI as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MACIF Chooses Guidewire InsurancePlatform Delivered via Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Leverages Guidewire InsuranceNow via Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Natixis Assurances Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Support Strategic Development – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Announces Livegenic as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 2,128 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 4,367 shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 226,609 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 198,265 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp has 0.2% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 16,329 shares. Susquehanna Llp invested in 0% or 17,842 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.2% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 25,600 shares. Bell Financial Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 5,070 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc accumulated 1.01 million shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd owns 4,590 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 44,600 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 658 shares. Franklin Resources owns 1.89M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $21.80 million for 93.85 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Comml Bank has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 23,009 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 218,409 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 14,364 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 69,815 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 117,363 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 2.37% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 315,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp reported 256,892 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Com has 1.82% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 14.83 million shares. Penn Management owns 0.18% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 24,130 shares. World Invsts has 0.31% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.04% stake. Intrepid Capital Mgmt reported 5.36% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Pitcairn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 7,797 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $142.60M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sohn 2019: Picks include Wyndham, Cabot Oil; pans include Tesla – live updates – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas, Uxin, and Scholar Rock Holding Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks to Buy to Light Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.