Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Lowered Its Stake by $12.59 Million as Share Value Declined; Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Holding in Splunk (SPLK) as Market Value Rose

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 124,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 595,711 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.39 million, down from 720,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 1.37 million shares traded or 102.14% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 30,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.07 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 1.49 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Management reported 0.03% stake. Ftb Incorporated has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc invested 0.35% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Laurion Cap Management Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 17,552 shares. 107,387 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.02% or 143,418 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 107,229 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fmr Ltd invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Glynn Cap Limited reported 16,940 shares. Brown Advisory owns 601,633 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 7,124 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,747 shares.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beazley Selects Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics for Enhanced Risk Modeling – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “eviid Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Guidewire stock falls after company leadership change – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Announces LTI as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 551,258 shares to 804,239 shares, valued at $36.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 4.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,215 are owned by Mirador Prtn Lp. 200 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Services has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 176 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 129,954 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Covington Management holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. 1,712 were reported by Fulton Commercial Bank Na. Virginia-based Toth Financial Advisory Corp has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 0% or 23,071 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 918,710 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 33,225 shares. Alberta Mgmt reported 6,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 77,260 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.