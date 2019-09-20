Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $1.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Raised Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 82.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 7,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 17,206 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, up from 9,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 4.23 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, down from 80,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 273,378 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regis Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Amer Intl Group invested in 0% or 1,994 shares. Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,205 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 5,172 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 3,911 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0% or 4,010 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 150,718 shares in its portfolio. Glynn Capital Ltd Co holds 16,940 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Jag Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 11,030 shares. Symphony Asset Lc holds 2,124 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 68,962 shares. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 0.6% or 15,760 shares in its portfolio.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,454 shares to 20,114 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 6,341 shares to 2,554 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 9,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,031 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).