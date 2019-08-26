Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Cut Position by $39.05 Million as Shares Declined; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Fort LP Has Boosted by $629,799 Its Position

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 402,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 431,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92M, down from 833,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 539,864 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage

Fort Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 33.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 3,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 15,939 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.69M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 86.71 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.