Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Bamco Upped Its Position; As Deluxe (DLX) Stock Rose, Burns J W & Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $952,407

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 52,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 6.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.98M, up from 6.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 601,451 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 287,247 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 166,087 shares to 89,541 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 130,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.12% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 560,000 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.18% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Dsam (London) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 237,508 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Co holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs reported 3,209 shares stake. First Manhattan stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis owns 20,965 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 379,166 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 500 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns Lp owns 24,841 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0.1% or 1.89M shares. M&T Bank reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc invested in 0% or 1,378 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares to 32,366 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84M for 6.92 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.