Guidewire Software (GWRE) Share Price Declined While Regis Management Co Boosted Its Stake; American Assets Investment Management Has Lifted Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Position

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 532,233 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 332,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.095. About 7.22M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 28/03/2018 – The Georgetown University/Santander Social Economy Partnership Hosts Seminar On Financial Inclusion; 12/04/2018 – UK lenders expect rebound in demand for mortgage lending in coming months – BoE; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER ON TRACK TO MEET 2018 CET1 FULLY-LOADED TARGET: CEO; 23/03/2018 – CEO OF SPAIN’S BANCO SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO WORK ON OPTIMIZATION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE IN ITS U.S. HOLDING; 23/03/2018 – CEO OF SPAIN’S SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS EXPECTS “SIGNIFICANT” GROWTH IN PROFITS AND PROFITABILITY IN COMING YEARS IN THE U.S; 29/05/2018 – Santander: Mr Marzluf Will Join on September 1; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MEXICO, CASA DE BOLSA; 17/04/2018 – Santander VC Fund Invests in Brazil Startup Creditas; 25/05/2018 – Banco Santander CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades class A notes of IM GBP Consumo l, FT, a Spanish consumer loan ABS

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $106.73. About 256,265 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 102,700 shares. Invesco invested in 0.02% or 735,269 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 229,630 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 18,044 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications stated it has 7,124 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Aperio Group Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 12,093 shares. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.44% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Brandywine Managers Lc has 0.39% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 10,265 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,935 shares. Barbara Oil invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 7,156 are owned by Alps. Hartford Financial Mgmt Incorporated has 175 shares.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.